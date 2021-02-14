Rohit sets new record; Former England captain says he will not be as good as Sehwag….

Former England captain and opener Alastair Cook has praised Indian opener Rohit Sharma for setting a new record by scoring a century in the first innings of the second Test against England. Cook said Rohit was a good attacking player.

“Rohit is more aggressive than I am. But not as aggressive as Sehwag. Sehwag is one of the best attacking batsmen in the world. He is a player who has reaped many benefits from his attacking play”, Cook said.

Rohit scored 161 in the first innings. This is Rohit’s seventh Test century in his career. With this, Rohit became the first Indian to score a century against England in all formats. India have a 195-run lead in the first innings of the second Test against India.