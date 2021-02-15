India and Saudi Arabia to hold a joint military exercise for the first time in history

Riyadh: For the first time in history, India and Saudi Arabia are holding a joint military exercise. The change in Saudi Arabia, which has been close to Pakistan, is very visible. Recently, Indian Army Chief MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia. The joint military exercise is expected to begin as a continuation of this. The joint military exercise will take place in Saudi Arabia. The Indian troops will leave for Saudi Arabia fully equipped.

Army chief Narawane arrived in Saudi Arabia last December and visited the headquarters of the Saudi army. Saudi Arabia has indicated that India is its main military partner. The two countries have maintained close ties in the defense sector for the past few years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2019, signed the Joint Council Agreement. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in India in 2019. At that time, Saudi Arabia announced a $ 1 billion investment in India.