NTPC officials arrested for corruption ; CBI launches probe

The CBI has arrested nine officials of the National Thermal Power Corporation for unlawful association in financial infringements in a 4,000-MW super thermal power plant project in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh. The accused have been recognized as ex-DGM Bishwanath Prasad, DGM Shyama Nanda Mandal, assistant manager Mahesh Kumar Mishra, engineer Rupendra Kumar Sahu and junior engineers Kanak Saha, Harshvardhan Mathia, Sudhir Purohit, and Laxmi Prasad Ratre.

The case has been filed following a complaint from the NTPC. The Corporation has introduced up the plant in Lara village of Raigarh its zero date was December 13, 2012, for which it acquired a large quantity of steel and cement. The acquisition, storage, and issue of materials was the liability of the contract and material stores department of the project.

The infringements were first marked during a physical verification, for which a report was offered to the NTPC in July 2016. Consequently, two more affirmations were brought out. Because of a notable shortfall in the two items, a committee was organized to examine the disparities. The loss on account of the shortfall was fastened at over 1 crore. The NTPC has advanced misgiving on some other past officials whose purpose too may be investigated by the CBI.