“V” claims to be the fastest 4G network

Kochi: Vodafone Idea’s (V) Giganet has been selected as the fastest 4G network in the country. Giganet is the fastest uploading and downloading network in Kerala, including Kochi, Kollam, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram. However, ‘V’ provided the highest 4G download and upload speeds in the October-December quarter of 2020 compared to other operators in India.

‘V’ became the only operator on an all-India basis to deliver consistent speeds over a six-month period. ‘V’ Giganet offers the highest speeds on average in 4G networks in 16 states including Kerala. V’s 4G network is at the forefront in terms of speed in 120 major cities across the country, including metros like Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.