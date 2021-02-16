Bollywood actor commits suicide

Renowned Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar allegedly committed suicide. Nahar who has acted in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Kesari’ has ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area on Monday.

The actor had posted a video along with a long note on his Facebook account. Nahar in the final video, said that nobody from his family should be held responsible for his death . He said he has been facing a lot of personal and professional problems. He accused his wife, Kanchan Sharma, of him by picking up arguments almost every day on “issues of the past” and blackmailing him. He expressed his disappointment with “politics” and lack of professionalism in the Hindi film industry. He said that he was replaced from projects after everything was finalised.