Include these foods in your diet to enhance your memory power

A healthy diet is essential for good memory and intelligence. The brain spends about 20 percent of the body’s available energy. Incorporating these into the daily diet can help improve memory and reduce difficulties including dementia.

Nuts: Nuts are rich in vitamin E and minerals. It is good for brain health.

Walnut: This is known as the superfood of the brain. They are rich in nutrients. Walnuts are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (plant omega-3 fatty acids) and polyphenolic compounds. Both of these are known as Critical Brain Foods. These fight against oxidative stress and infections that hinder the development of intellectual abilities.

Almond: Almond helps to increase the level of acetylcholine in the brain. Almonds are rich in Vitamin B6, Vitamin E, Zinc and Protein, which help to improve cell regeneration and the production of neurotransmitter chemicals. Cashew: This is known as a memory-booster. They contain polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which are essential for the production of brain cells. Seeds: Pumpkin seeds and flax seeds are very good for brain health. The zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B contained in the seeds enhance thinking and memory. Blueberries: Anthocyanins and antioxidants are very good for brain health. These can help delay the onset of short-term memory loss.

Citrus fruits: Oranges, grapes, and lemons are rich in vitamin C. These are very important to keep the brain active. Vitamin C can also help prevent stress, anxiety, depression, and age-related brain damage such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.