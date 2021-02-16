MapmyIndia to take lead over Google Maps; Indian alternative with ISRO tie-up

India’s alternative MapmyIndia expected to take lead over Google maps. With the government deregulating the use of geospatial data, Indians can look at local maps that are much more detailed with realtime updates on what’s happening on the ground.

MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma told that ISRO’s imagery gives a bird’s-eye-view of how India looks from above. But it also has a huge set of imagery like weather data and landslide information. When all of this gets combined, it is a more powerful and indigenous alternative to Google Maps.

The ISRO partnership will help MapmyIndia’s lack of satellite imagery. It will also provide access to “map-based analytics and insights about weather, pollution, agricultural output, land use changes, flood and landslide disasters etc.

This is the time that India is looking inward, holding the motto of Aatmanirbhar. In such a context the tie-up with ISRO, will give MapmyIndia the impetus to make a dent in the consumer mapping space. The company which claims to cover 7.5 lakh villages, 7,500 towns at street and building level and over 66 lakh road kilometres across India, has so far focused on its 5000-odd enterprise customers.

It is being reported that almost all the vehicle manufacturers who come with built-in navigation systems are using MapmyIndia. Some of the top app developers like Paytm, Amazon, Flipkart, even Apple and Facebook are also using maps.