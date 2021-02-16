Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni’s test captaincy record… Read more!!!

Chennai: Team India won the second cricket Test against England at Chepauk. The team defeated England by 317 runs to join the four-match series. With this victory, Virat Kohli has achieved another record as a captain.

As a captain, Kohli has equaled former captain MS Dhoni’s record of 21 Test wins on Indian soil. It was Kohli’s 21st Test victory in 28 Tests. Five Tests were drawn after losing two matches. On the other hand, Dhoni has won 21 of 30 Tests. Three were lost and six were drawn.