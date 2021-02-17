“Let her walk alone”; Aiswarya Rai Bachchan trolled for holding her daughter’s hand in Airport

Aradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has a lot of fans among the Bollywood Star Kids. But Aishwarya and Aradhya are also the celebrity mother and daughter who have faced the most trolls in cyberspace.

Usually, Aishwarya holds her daughter’s hands when she attends public functions or goes to public places. This is what often leads to criticism. One such incident took place recently. Aishwarya and her family returned to Mumbai from Chennai for the filming of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya, her daughter, and Abhishek’s pictures and videos taken from the airport have gone viral. Aishwarya walked out of the airport holding Aradhya’s hand tightly. This led to the harsh criticism.

