Third official visit to J&K by foreign diplomats; to observe the ground realities

A delegation of foreign diplomats to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The purpose of the visit is to assess the ground realities in the region. Team will also observe the firsthand steps taken by the government to restore normalcy in the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370.

The Centre in august 2019 revoked special status to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it in two Union territories. Since then, the region has been going through more conflicts. This will be the third official visit by foreign envoys to the region after the revocation. During the earlier visits, envoys met some senior officials of the state administration and interacted with local residents.

The delegation mainly includes foreign diplomats from Africa and European countries. They are scheduled to participate in a programme in Magam in Budgam district. They are expected to meet elected representatives of local bodies and then proceed to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

The new visit comes when the 4G internet services are restored after long 18 months and the successful conclusion of local body polls. It was on February 5, the internet services was restored in the Valley. Meanwhile the local body elections for the District Development Councils in the Union territory recorded a voter turnout of more than 50 per cent.