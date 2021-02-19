India and Saudi Arabia will join hands in a joint military exercise

Riyadh: India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen ties in the defense sector in addition to trade. Indian troops to visit Saudi Arabia for military training. Last December, the Chief of the Indian Army, Major General MM. Naravane was visited by Saudi Arabia. It was also the first visit of an Indian military chief to Saudi Arabia. The two sides will hold joint military exercises next financial year. During his visit, the Chief of Army Staff visited the headquarters of the Royal Saudi Land Force, the Joint Force Command Headquarters, and the King Abdulaziz Military Academy. The joint naval exercise was scheduled for March 2020 but had to be postponed due to Covid expansion.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1947, the two countries have maintained friendly relations. Moreover, the largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia is the 2.6 million Indians. Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner. India imports 18 percent of its crude oil. India is considered as one of the 8 strategic partners of Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Saudi Arabia and the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman helped further strengthen ties between the two countries.