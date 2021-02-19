Srinagar terror attack: The terrorist identified

The terrorist who shot the policeman in the Srinagar terror attack has been identified. The incident, the second such in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area. Constables Sohail Ahmed and Mohammad Yousuf of the Jammu And Kashmir police were at a tea stall in the Baghat Barzulla area of the city when the attack took place. Saqib Mansoor, a native of Baramulla, is suspected to have opened fire on the police.

In CCTV footage of today’s attack, one person identified as Saqib, can be seen pulling out an assault rifle hidden inside his pheran, a loose over-garment worn during winters, and pumping bullets at the two policemen.