Time to revisit the Indian history; RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat releases new book

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not happy with the Indian history written so far and it wants to initiate a debate. They say that the history written till date is narrow and it’s time to revisit the history.

As a first step to address the issue, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will release a new book titled ‘Aitihasik Kaalgana: Ek Bhartiya Vivechan’. The book which raises serious questions on Indian historiography will be released on February 21. The book is penned by Ravi Shankar, director of the Centre for Civilisational Studies.

Ravi Shankar supported the thought put forward by RSS. He opined that there are many problems with the history taught in India. He says that the initial problem with our history is its antiquity. The impact of the Christian history is on the Neo-European peoples of America, who believe that history is only 6,000 years ago.

He added that the Indian scholars were under the influence of this ignorance of Europeans. They didn’t show the courage to accept the scriptural era as correct instead they tried to put the history of India in the European style. The book questions on history taught in schools and colleges. It specifically criticises the NCERT books in which the Indian history is said to be only 5000 years old.

“Historians have grossly ignored Indian sources while writing history. The major texts covering India’s millions of years of history were in Sanskrit, but most historians did not have knowledge of Sanskrit and so they ignored these texts. In Indian history, the Indus Valley is taught, but the Mahabharata was not given a place. We need to take a relook at the history of India and the world” Ravi Shankar told.