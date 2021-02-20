Air India Express met with an accident at Vijayawada International Airport

A major accident was sidetracked when an Air India Express flight, bearing 64 passengers, failed control and was faced with an accident in Andhra Pradesh. The flight crashed an electric pole on the runway following landing. The accident occurred at the Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram approximately by 4.50 pm.

“All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe,” airport director G Madhusudan Rao said. The Air India Express flight, taking 64 passengers and crew, came from Doha at 4.50 pm. Of the 64 passengers, 19 were scheduled to land at the Vijayawada International Airport.

Read more; “Indian languages should be promoted and preserved” ; M. Venkaiah Naidu

After landing, as the flight was directing towards bay number 5, it adhered with an accident on the runway and crashed into an electrical pole.”While the flight proceeded from runway to bay number 5, the captain followed the leading margin (yellow) line instead of the central yellow line. As a result, the flight’s right-wing hit the high mask lights poll, and the pole fell. The flight’s right-wing got minor damage. Passengers and crew are all safe. Air India staff and technical personnel are attending the flight,” a source told.