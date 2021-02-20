“The big one”; Scientists warns more deadly Nipah virus will be the next pandemic

As the world slowly recovers from Covid’s grip, scientists warn of the next pandemic. Scientists have warned against the deadly Nipah virus. They say this could lead to the next pandemic. The British daily Express reports that the Nipah virus is a highly contagious disease with a mortality rate of 45% to 75%. The fruit bat-borne virus Nipah is a prime candidate for serious concern, they fear. Severe brain swelling, seizures, and vomiting are just some of the symptoms of this highly potent disease – which was first discovered in 1999 in Malaysia.

The warning comes as the world continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 2 million people worldwide to date. Currently, there is no cure or vaccine for Nipah disease. Nipah cases have been reported in Southeast Asian countries, including India, Bangladesh, and Singapore. Dr. Melanie Saville, director of vaccine research and development at CEPI, has warned that the world needs to be prepared for the next “big one”.