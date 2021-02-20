Florida: Young women arrested for disguising themselves to receive the Covid vaccine. Two women tried disguising themselves as “grannies”. Following the discovery of the counterfeit, they were disqualified from receiving the vaccine.

Wearing gloves, goggles, and a hat, they arrived at the Orange Convention Vaccine Center in Orlando. They were caught on Wednesday when they arrived to receive the second phase of the vaccine. “So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time,” Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said during a press briefing Thursday. “So I don’t know how they escaped the first time.” They have a legal CDR card and a vaccination card. But there were some issues with their identification card and driving license on the date of birth. Health workers who were suspicious of their behavior informed the police.