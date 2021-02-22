139-year-old Victorian house moved to new address; an awe-inspiring tale

An evening near a lake or a sunrise upon a hillside… How good it would be if we can move our houses to different places. Seems like a fairy tale right? But this is not any more something written in a children’s storybook. It’s just real.

It’s pretty sure that you have heard of shifting houses. It happens in every town around the world. But the story in San Francisco, is a bit different. A 139- year-old entire Victorian house has been moved to a new address with a whopping cost of $4,00,000 (Rs. 2.9 crores).

The house has six-bedrooms and it needed special treatment by professional movers. The house was at 807 Franklin Street since it was constructed. Now it has been moved to 635 Fulton Street. People from different parts of the city gathered on the streets to take photos as the green home with large windows and a brown front door was loaded onto giant dollies (rollers).

Once everything was in place, professionals started moving it slowly towards its new address six blocks away. The huge structure was rolled at a top speed of 1 mph. The shifting of the house was in the planning stages for many years. A veteran house mover, Phil Joy said that he had to secure permits from more than 15 city agencies before moving the structure to its new address. He further said that the moving was challenging as the route had a downhill. For shifting, the parking meters ripped up, the tree climbs trimmed and the traffic signals relocated for the house.