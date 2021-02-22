”I climbed atop the swing to get clear signal” MP Minister’s video trending

Till what extend will you go to get a phone signal? This Madhya Pradesh minister has climbed atop a 5-foot high swing in Ashok Nagar district just to get better signal on his cellphone network. The MP Minister of State for Public Health Engineering Brajendra Singh Yadav is the one who went up to the swing in Amkho village and made a few calls as he found it difficult to receive the signal on the ground.

A picture and video of him seated on the swing with another man have gone viral. The photo has been made into memes and jokes on Twitter. The 50-foot high swing was one of the attractions in the fair amid a ‘Bhagwrd Katha’ recitation program in the Amkho village.

The minister said that the local residents approached him with problems but he wasn’t able to help them because of the poor mobile signal. This made him climb atop the swing.

“So I climbed atop the swing to get a clear signal in order to contact officials to get people’s problems solved. I am in the village for nine days as I am the host of the Bhagwad Katha and Sriram Mahayagya,” the minister said.