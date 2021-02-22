If a new party is formed, 46 percent of Republicans will support Trump… Read more!!!

New York: If Trump leaves the Republican Party and forms a new party, 46 percent of Republicans will support Trump, according to a survey. This is according to a survey released by Suffolk University on February 21. Those who voted for Trump from February 15 to 19 took part in the survey.

The survey shows that only 27 percent of Republicans remain in the party, and the latter have not yet reached a clear decision. Forty-seven percent of Republicans believe that the Republican Party does not exist for their interests and that Trump will fight with us for their needs. A businessman from Milwaukee says Trump’s support for small businesses is very strong.

So far, Trump has not announced that he will form a separate party. Trump recently sharply criticized the Republican leadership and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Although Mitch McConnell did not vote against the resolution declaring Trump guilty, McConnell warned that Trump was morally responsible for the January 6 Capitol riots and that criminal proceedings would be instituted against Trump.