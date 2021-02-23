Municipal Election: Landslide victory for BJP in Gujarat

BJP has taken massive lead in Gujarat Municipal Election. The ruling party in the state, BJP has got a landslide victory in the civic body election. BJP is leading in 59 seats in Ahmedabad. BJP is currently leading in 231 seats all over the state, while the Congress is leading in 55. In 2015, the BJP had won 391 out of the 576 seats while the Congress had won 174.

BJP has won 11 seats in Bhavnagar, 16 in Rajkot, and 17 in Vadodara. In Jamnagar, the BJP has won 18 seats.

Voting took place on Sunday, 21 February, in 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 120 seats in Surat, 76 seats in Vadodara, 72 seats in Rajkot, 52 seats in Bhavnagar and 64 seats in Jamnagar. All these bodies are currently governed by the BJP.