When food was ordered, this is what they got as drink… Read more!!!

London: Oliver McManus, a native of the UK, also received urine in a bottle of Coca-Cola when he ordered food. Oliver received the urine along with the food he ordered in Hellofresh. The Times Now reported that he had shared his grief on Twitter.

It is reported that drinks are not provided with Hellofresh food kits. In a tweet mentioning Hellofresh in the UK, he explained why he had received such an item and was waiting for a response.

At the same time, Hellofresh, who came up with the response on the subject, said they did not know how to express regret. The company said it was investigating the matter. Hellofresh said in a statement that it had contacted the company that supplied their products and would find out how such a bottle was delivered. The company also apologized directly to Oliver.