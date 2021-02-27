People who work late at night are far behind in work… Know more!!!

Studies show that people who wake up early in the morning work better than those who sleep late at night. A study by Northwestern University in northern Finland found that working late at night and waking up late in the morning reduced the ability to work.

The researchers studied 5881 people born in 1966 in northern Finland. These were the results of a four-year study of their work, life, health and sleep patterns. Ten percent of men and 12 percent of women prefer to sleep late. Researchers also found that seventy-two percent of them work during the day.

The shocking finding was that a quarter of those who prefer to sleep late are performing poorly in the workplace. The study also found that because of this, these people are more likely to quit their jobs quickly. An associate professor at Northwestern University who conducted the study, said there was a link between sleep deprivation and cardiometabolic diseases, diabetes, obesity and heart disease.