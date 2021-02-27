US Report; Saudi Prince approved killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

This is first time in the history of US. The United States has publicly accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s approval for killing the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. An intelligence report said that the prince, who is de facto ruler of the longtime US ally and oil provider, “approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi”.

The report also said that the 2018 murder could have taken place without his green light. The killing also fit a pattern of “the crown prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad. Khashoggi was a sharp critic of Prince Mohammed. He wrote for The Washington Post and was a US resident. He was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, and then killed, cut into pieces.

Meanwhile the Saudi foreign ministry asserted that the assessment was negative, false and unacceptable. It also said that it will reject any measure that infringes upon its leadership. Irony is that it is the same government which in the initial days said it had no information on Khashoggi and later told that it accepts responsibility for the killing. But the Saudi government stands firm on its point that the operation didn’t involve prince.