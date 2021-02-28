Cluster of UK variant; Second lockdown in month in New Zealand’s Auckland

New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland woke up to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities are trying relentlessly to rein a coronavirus cluster of the contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown was announced late Saturday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. This lockdown is followed by a three-day stay-at-home order in mid-February after a local emergence of the UK variant of the new coronavirus was reported.

Health authorities said that the genomic sequencing of a new case recorded had links to the existing cluster. “It’s unlikely we wouldn’t see more cases,” COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told the state-owned television network TVNZ. “How many cases at this point we simply don’t know” he added.

The new case has been considered infectious and comparatively critical. The infected person, a 21-year-old student have visited a number of public spaces during that time. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that people are not following protocols and that have led the country to high-risk.