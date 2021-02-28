Like a mouse, Smallest deer in the world is just 1.8 kg; how cute!! take a look..

Do you know that an adult male deer can weigh up to 300 pounds while a female can weigh up to 125 pounds? Now let’s meet the smallest deer in the world weighing just 4 pounds. How cute it would be, right? Think of placing them near the deers… Sure it will appear like they are put against giants.

The Java mouse-deer, also known as the tragulus javanicus, weighs just 4 pounds (1.8 kg) and looks more like a mouse. They are a species of even-toed ungulate in the family Tragulidae. Usually found in tropical forest regions of Southeast Asia, they live around rocks, hollow trees, and dense forests near water. They are mistaken as mouse because of their minuscule size.

A new footage shows the animal at Bioparc Fuengirola zoo in Malaga, Spain. The Java mouse-deer, weighed 100 grams at birth, is just two weeks old. According to reports, it is the eighth of its kind to be born at the Fuengirola zoo as part of a breeding program. The recent video of the animal was posted on TikTok by a user called @chris.wo

“Did you know the smallest deer in the world weighs four pounds? It’s known as a lesser mouse-deer. They’re not really deer but they belong to their own unique family of mammals. They can grow to 18 inches in length and are about the size of a rabbit. Mouse deer are eaten by people and sometimes kept as pets. They can be found in Southeast Asia,” the user wrote.

The saddest part is that there are only 43 Java mouse-deer in Europe. The species are facing extinction due to deforestation in their natural habitats.