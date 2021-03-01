First Arctic-monitoring satellite to ‘track climate changes’ launched by Russia

Kazakhstan; Russia has propelled its first satellite to observe the Arctic’s climate and environment, the country’s space corporation Roscosmos announced in a statement. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the “Arktika-M” satellite onboard launched off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9.55 a.m. on Sunday, Roscosmos said.

The Arktika-M spacecraft was liberated to orbit at 12.14 p.m., Xinhua news agency cited the space organization as stated in the report. The production of a satellite operation in highly elliptical orbits is required for data collection to determine operational meteorology and hydrology problems, and observing the climate and environment in the Arctic region, it said.

Read more; “Replacement for TikTok” ; Facebook launches BARS app for rappers

The Arktika-M will give round-the-clock constant monitoring of the northern territory of Russia and the seas of the Arctic Ocean, Roscosmos added. The satellite will be capable to convey overview representations of the Earth’s northern polar area and the adjacent regions at least every 15-30 minutes.