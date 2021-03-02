“84.16 per cent of total active infections are from these 5 states” -Health ministry

The Ministry of health during a press release said that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu & Gujarat, and 3 other states witnessed an upsurge in Daily New Cases. India’s total Active Caseload stands at 1,68,358.

80.33% of the 12,286 new cases added in the last 24 hours are from these 5 States. Five States cumulatively accounted for 84.16% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.82% of India’s total active cases, followed by Kerala with 28.61%.



While the cases in most other states are monitored and controlled finely, the government and various health experts are keeping an eye on the surge in numbers in the five states namely Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. With legislative assembly elections in some of these states around the corner, the situation is expected to take a turn for the worse if not controlled immediately.



Read more; “It’s time to pay up” ; Search engine giant Google announcing an agreement

Statistics and Image courtesy; Ministry of Health

@MoHFW_INDIA