Bats up,pads on; MSD all set to begin preparations for IPL 2021; will join CSK camp

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet announced the start date of the 14h edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but that won’t stop the stars and fans from preparations. The preparations for the T20 league are all set to begin.

For the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), franchise is planning to start its preparations for the new season by March 11. CSK will have a handful of players including skipper MS Dhoni. Though the season may miss many players busy with their respective international assignments, Dhoni, Suresh Raina and a few others who have retired from international duties are likely to be available from Day 1 of the preparatory camp.

“Yes, we are expecting all players to start coming in batches. Captain MS Dhoni will be available and attending the camp from day one. Players availability should not be an issue. We are very hopeful that the camp will successfully begin and we will strictly follow the same bio-bubble protocol and no additional measures are required to be taken at this stage. We have put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the camp and all the participants will follow mandatory testing,’ a franchise official stated.

The franchise official also said that unlike last year, this year they hope and pray for good things to happen. CSK had a productive auction last month where they roped in the likes of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc.