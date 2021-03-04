A suspected terror attack in Sweden ; 8 people injured ,Cops shot assailant

Sweden; A mass stabbing in a small town near Stockholm, Sweden’s capital has injured 8 people, news agency AFP reported. The police suspect the instance as a terror attack. According to the Police, an approximately 20-year-old youngster has assaulted the people in the small town of Vetlanda, which is the second-largest city in Sweden. The police have shot the assaulter and told, the condition of those injured and the offender was not immediately known. As stated by the Swedish media, the attacker used an axe for the mass stabbing.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven reacted to the incident as the “horrific violence” was a reminder of “how frail our safe existence is”. The police spokeswoman Angelica Israelsson Silfver said to the Aftonbladet newspaper,” Some are seriously injured and some are slightly injured, but no one is dead,” the situation was under control and there was no evidence of additional perps included in the happening. A similar incident has taken place in April 2017, when a radical Islamist has deliberately collided a truck into a mass of shoppers on a busy street in central Stockholm which killed five people. Later, he was arrested.