Here are the top five insta favourites with the most followers; check it out

Survey your friends on what they would prefer to do during their free time? Most of them will be busy scrolling and sure Instagram will be their priority among all the social media platforms. People love to see and interact with their favourite celebrities. Here are the top five celebs who have the maximum fan following in Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the king in Instagram with a following of 267 million. This Portuguese guy is one of the world’s leading football player. Ronaldo plays for the Italian club Juventus and also captains the Portugal national team.

If you ever quiz someone on the most popular singers of the world, one name will be that of Ariana Grande. And here in Insta, she is the queen with a follower count of 224 million.

Being rude out and cool inside is a rare combo. Wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one such person. He is the third in insta with a following of 221 million.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is arguably one of the biggest stars on Instagram. She has 218 million followers in Insta. She posts contents that mainly revolves around beauty, fashion and her personal life.

And here comes the fifth star in Instagram. It’s none other than the Pop singer and actress Selena Gomez. She has over 213 million fan base on Instagram.