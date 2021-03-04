Saina Teaser out; Parineeti with uncanny resemblance to the shuttler Saina Nehwal

Saina, a biopic on badminton champ Saina Nehwal is to hit the theatres soon. The much awaited teaser is out with Parineeti Chopra’s uncanny resemblance to the shuttler.

The teaser throws glimpses of how Saina chooses a different path in her childhood to pursue her dream to be India’s best badminton players. The video starts with a shot of a badminton court accompanied by Parineeti’s voiceover: “Mera desh Bharat, abaadi sawa sau crore, usme se aadhi ladkiya. Raja beta college padhega mera, beti chulha phuke. Aur fir 18 ke hote hi, hath peele, story finish. Lekin mere sath aesa nahi hua, karchi-tawe ke badle mein pakdi maine talwar. Saamne kaun hai, iss se mjhe kabhi koi fark nahi pada, mera maqsad, ekdum saral – saamne waale ko chhit kar dena, maar dena.” Parineeti Chopra announced the release date of the film and shared a clip along which has a few sequences from the film.

The following shots in teaser show Saina (played by Parineeti) entering a badminton court, practicing with her coach, winning an Olympic medal and five medals in Commonwealth Games and becoming “the only Indian woman badminton player to be world no. 1.” Each shot has a written note of Saina’a struggle and achievement. The final sequence in the teaser where Saina waves back at the audience after a match, with the Indian flag on her shoulders will surely give you goosebumps.