6.4 magnitude quake rocks New Zealand’s North Island; no serious damage reported

New Zealand is battling the worst of times. Soon after the outbreak came Tsunami and now it’s the quake. Earthquakes rocked New Zealand’s North Island with the US Geological Survey recording a magnitude of 6.4 shock the day after a Pacific-wide tsunami alert sparked by a monster quake.

A swarm of quakes up to 8.1 on near the remote Kermadec Islands, 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) northeast of New Zealand, triggered tsunami warnings for several South Pacific islands although the waves did not reach the predicted three metres (11 feet).

So far no serious damage or injury have been reported from the quakes nor from a host of smaller tremors. The quake and tremors were centred offshore from the eastern city of Gisborne.