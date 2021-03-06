Fujifilm launches a stunning 102 Megapixel mirrorless camera in India

In what could be a wonderful news for avid photographers,Fujifilm has launched a new mirrorless digital camera GFX 100S in India on Friday afternoon and also the latest X series camera and three lenses. The latest GFX 100S medium format camera has a 102 MP sensor. This is approximately 1.7 times the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor. The mirrorless camera also comes with the new Film Simulation mode. Fujifilm X-E4 compact camera has also been introduced with no in-body stabilisation. Fujifilm also displayed some new lenses like GF 80mm F1.7 R WR lens, the XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 lens for X-mount users, and a 27mm F2.8 lens.

The Prize

The prize of Fujifilm GFX100S in India is Rs 5,39,999. It is aimed at avid and professional photographers. The Fujifilm X-E4 is priced at Rs 75,000 in India. The Fujifilm GFX100S stocks would be limited in March but the company hopes to meet the demand supply from April onwards.

Specifications

Sensor Size – 43.8×32.9mm Effective Pixels – 102 Million Pixel

Video recording – 4K at 30p Mount – FujifilmGmount

AF speed – 0.18 sec Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI Micro connector (Type-D)

3.5mm microphone and headphone connectors 2.5mm remote release connector USB Type-C port.

