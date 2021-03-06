” Good News ” – At 70,World’s oldest known bird,Wisdom gives birth

At a not so young age of 70 years Wisdom the Laysan albatross has hatched another chick. Her previous mating partners as well as the biologist Chandler Robbins, who first banded her in 1956 are not alive anymore.Wisdom gave birth on 1 February in the Midway Atoll national wildlife refuge in the North Pacific, where more than a million albatross return to nest every year.The birth was confirmed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) .

Laysan albatrosses have a life-span of 12-40 years. Wisdom was first found by researchers in 1956.Wisdom’s long-term mate, Akeakamai, has been with since 2010 and according to the US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), is the father of the chick. The USFWS alsosaid that albatross find their mates through “dance parties”.“We believe Wisdom has had other mates,” US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Dr Beth Flint said in the organisation’s article on medium. “Though albatross mate for life, they may find new partners if necessary – for example if they outlive their first mate.”

To feed her hatchlings, Wisdom and her mate take flies large distances ,as much as 1,000 miles on a single outing, spending days searching for food along the ocean’s surface.Albatrosses maintain not only social monogamy, but lifelong social monogamy. Most bird species are normally in partnerships with a mate that may last only one breeding season.Albatrosses take a long period to choose a partner. When they’re a few years old, they return to their nesting colony and begin to perform extensive dances with prospective mates, at first in tiny groups, then, gradually the number of partners decrease until each bird dances with only a single partner which will become its mate. At that point, they stop dancing and has picked their mate.