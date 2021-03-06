“Hooch tragedy 2016” ; Death sentence & life imprisonment to the accused

On Friday, the Bihar court granted a death punishment to nine people and life imprisonment to four women in association with a hooch catastrophe that took near to 20 lives a few months after Bihar went dry in 2016. All the 13 existing arrested in the August 2016 case were sentenced by Additional District Judge Luv Kush Kumar. While 14 people together had been named involved in the illegal liquor case, one of them had died while the trial was pending, special public prosecutor Ravi Bhushan Srivastava said.



On August 16, 2016, around 19 people had died in the districts Khajurbani area after drinking artificial liquor, four months after the Nitish Kumar government outlawed the sale and consumption of alcohol across the state. In watch of this hooch tragedy which was led to a tremendous objection, several police personnel was set under suspension. A raid was carried in Khajurbani, a group of about 25-30 households, all connected in the illegal liquor business, which drove to the recovery of more than 500 liters of alcohol.

After this, the then-District Magistrate had commanded the intrusion of a “collective fine” on the area to prevent the residents from maintaining their earlier job. Those facing the scaffolds following the court order are Chhathu Pasi, Kanhaiya Pasi, Nagina Pasi, Lalbabu Pasi, Rajesh Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Sanjay Chaudhary, Ranjit Chaudhary, and Munna Chaudhary. The women co-accused acquiring life imprisonment are Laljhari Devi, Kailash Devi, Indu Devi, and Rita Devi.