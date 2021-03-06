PM Modi will address Combined Commanders’ Conference; LAC and operational matters to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Combined Commanders Conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia. The conference will be attended by jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) of the three services. This will be for the first time they are attending the conference. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Kevadia and reviewed the arrangements. He also appreciated the valour of armed forces during the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“He spoke at length on the emerging nature of military threats, the critical role of the Armed Forces in meeting these threats and the anticipated changes in the nature of warfare in the future. Defence Minister expressed his heartfelt appreciation and respect for the selfless courage displayed by the soldiers during the Eastern Ladakh standoff with PLA. Secretaries of Department of Defence, Defence Production, Department of R and D and Financial Advisor Defence Services also shared their thoughts on various relevant aspects with the Combined Commanders,” a release by the Ministry of Defence said.

As per sources, PM will be reaching Kevadia to address the gathering. The conference will also have the presence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Earlier the conference consisted only of the three service chiefs and commanders-in-chief of the commands. It was based on the suggestion by PMO there came a decision to JCOs and jawans in the conference. The conference will discuss the India-China LAC standoff and other operational matters.