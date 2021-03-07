UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021-Recruitment notification for 712 posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for the civil service prelims exam (CSE) 2021. The registration process has opened from March 4 and aspirants can apply till March 24 through the website — upsc.gov.in. or upsconline.nic.in.The prelims exam will be conducted on June 27. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is approximately for 712 posts.

The candidate has to have India as the nationality for IAS and IPS posts. For others, they can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee.A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have passed the the age of 32 years. There is age relaxation for the reserved categories like scheduled caste and scheduled tribes.The candidate must possess a degree of universities certificate incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other educational institutions as established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under the Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956,should possess an equivalent qualification.

In a severe blow to the aspirations for the prestigious exam,the number of positions advertised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) this year has decreased from 796 last year to 712 according to the notification issued by the UPSC today. In 2019, the UPSC had advertised for 896 posts while it was 782 positions in 2018, despite a severe shortage of civil servants in the country.

Apply for UPSC from here – https://www.upsc.gov.in/