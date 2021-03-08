Ola releases exclusive images of electric scooter,launch confirmed.

Ola Electric’s first e-scooter make has been officially released on March 7,2021. The company, a part of public transport enterprise Ola Cabs had earlier announced its plans to manufacture its own line of electric scooters by creating an exclusive unit for electric vehicle development.
In May 2020, Ola Cabs had acquired Amsterdam-based electric scooter company Etergo BV for an undisclosed fortune. The debut product to come out of this joint venture partnership is Ola’s own version of Etergo AppScooter. The electric scooter is lined up for launch in the coming few months.The gigantic factory, on a 500-acre site in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, will have the total capacity of 10 million units and will be fully operational by 2022. Phase 1 of the plant, with annual capacity of 2 million units, is also planned to be ready by June 2021. At full capacity, Ola estimates one scooter will roll out every 2 seconds with 10 production lines.
ETERGO APPSCOOTER VEHICLE SPECIFICATIONS
Dimensions
Width: 700mm
Height: 1155mm
Seat height: 800 mm
Kerb weight: 74 kg
Wheelbase: 1345mm
Underseat storage: 50 litres
Battery weight: 8.5kg per module
Wheels: 12-inch aluminium alloy
Tyres: 110/70-12
Chassis
Front suspension: Telescopic single shock Headstock
Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted shock absorber with progressive geometry
Brake system: Hydraulic disc brake (Front 200mm/ Rear 180mm)
Battery
Capacity: 1155Wh per module
Max discharge power: 3kW per module
Max regenerative power: 1250 W per module
Pack safety: Advanced Battery Management
Max charge power: 600 W per module
Range: 80km per module at 20kph
Digital amenities
Operating System: Android
Companion App Functionality (available soon): Remote lock/unlock, Find My Scooter, Charging Control
Internet connectivity: 4G (LTE), 3G, GPRS, WiFi
Device communication: Bluetooth, WiFi
Built-in software functions: Navigation, Music, Phone Control, Advanced Diagnostics
Smartphone compatibility for pairing: iOs & Android
Updates: Over-the-air
Positioning: GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
Speakers: 2 x 10W full range audio
