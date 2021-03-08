Ola releases exclusive images of electric scooter,launch confirmed.

Ola Electric’s first e-scooter make has been officially released on March 7,2021. The company, a part of public transport enterprise Ola Cabs had earlier announced its plans to manufacture its own line of electric scooters by creating an exclusive unit for electric vehicle development.

In May 2020, Ola Cabs had acquired Amsterdam-based electric scooter company Etergo BV for an undisclosed fortune. The debut product to come out of this joint venture partnership is Ola’s own version of Etergo AppScooter. The electric scooter is lined up for launch in the coming few months.The gigantic factory, on a 500-acre site in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, will have the total capacity of 10 million units and will be fully operational by 2022. Phase 1 of the plant, with annual capacity of 2 million units, is also planned to be ready by June 2021. At full capacity, Ola estimates one scooter will roll out every 2 seconds with 10 production lines.

ETERGO APPSCOOTER VEHICLE SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions

Width: 700mm

Height: 1155mm

Seat height: 800 mm

Kerb weight: 74 kg

Wheelbase: 1345mm

Underseat storage: 50 litres

Battery weight: 8.5kg per module

Wheels: 12-inch aluminium alloy

Tyres: 110/70-12

Chassis

Front suspension: Telescopic single shock Headstock

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted shock absorber with progressive geometry

Brake system: Hydraulic disc brake (Front 200mm/ Rear 180mm)

Read More – Netflix eyes Indian market,plans to bring in more local content

Battery

Capacity: 1155Wh per module

Max discharge power: 3kW per module

Max regenerative power: 1250 W per module

Pack safety: Advanced Battery Management

Max charge power: 600 W per module

Range: 80km per module at 20kph

Digital amenities

Operating System: Android

Companion App Functionality (available soon): Remote lock/unlock, Find My Scooter, Charging Control

Internet connectivity: 4G (LTE), 3G, GPRS, WiFi

Device communication: Bluetooth, WiFi

Built-in software functions: Navigation, Music, Phone Control, Advanced Diagnostics

Smartphone compatibility for pairing: iOs & Android

Updates: Over-the-air

Positioning: GPS/GLONASS/Galileo

Speakers: 2 x 10W full range audio