Netflix eyes Indian market,plans to bring in more local content

Netflix sets it’s eye on Indian market as it plans to bring in more Indian films and shows. Close to 40 local productions would be released the coming year as it fights in the Indian market with Amazon Prime,Disney Hotstar and a host of other online streaming platforms in one of the fast-growing markets in the world.

The US streaming giant will produce films and shows featuring Bollywood and regional Indian bigshots such as producer Karan Johar,actor Dhanush ,Madhuri Dixit.They would release the next season of international Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime based on the infamous Delhi gang-rape case in 2012.This will be Netflix’s biggest year in the country with its array of 40 plus titles, a testament to how enthusiastic the network is about telling great stories and entertaining India, says Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India.

The government recently brought in guidelines for streaming platforms.”Where the new guidelines are concerned, we are still analysing and going through those guidelines it but I believe that the goal of the government and the industry is to come together and do the best for the consumers and creators. That is the journey any entertainment service will be on and our slate should be a testament to how bullish we are on just telling great stories and entertaining India,” Shergill told PTI.

Major productions include award-winning films “The Disciple” and “Milestone”,Kartik Aaryan”s “Dhamaka” and Abbas Mustan”s crime thriller “Penthouse”. Madhuri Dixit-starrer “Finding Anamika” and Raveena Tandon-starrring “Aranyak” are also in the list. Dhanush- starred Jagame Thandhiram would release on Netflix.Many series like Jamtara”, “Delhi Crime”, “Mismatched”, “She” are also in line for a second season.