Student with three accomplices fires at teacher for scolding him

Student along with his three accomplices shot at his teacher for scolding him for misbehaving with other students in class. The incident took place in a private school located in Saraswati Vihar colony when Sachin Tyagi, a commerce teacher, was returning home on his motorcycle after finishing classes.

Superintendent of Police, Iraj Raja told that the student was scolded by the teacher as he was misbehaving with other students in the class. Because he was scolded, the student nurtured a grudge. He planned to take a revenge for his insult. Later he and his three colleagues, shot at at the teacher, following which he sustained injury, but escaped.

All the accused are identified with the help of CCTV cameras. Family members of the students are summoned for interrogation. Their mobile phones are also checked. Teacher has lodged an FIR against the students.