Indian spinner named as ICC’s Player of the Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the ‘Player of the Month’ for February. ICC awarded this after considering his performance in the test matches against England.

R. Ashwin has picked 24 wickets against England in the test series. He also scored his 7th test century in the series. He scored 176 runs in the three matches in February and took 24 wickets in the month. He also became the second-fastest bowler in history to 400 Test wickets, behind only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

Tammy Beaumont of England has been adjudged the women’s Player of the Month. She played three ODIs against New Zealand Women in February and scored half-centuries in each of them.

24 wickets in February ?

A match-defining hundred vs England ?

ICC Men's Player of the Month ? Congratulations, @ashwinravi99! pic.twitter.com/FXFYyzirzK — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2021

ICC had introduced the Player of the Month awards in January this year. Rishabh Pant won the first award in January. South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail won the women’s award.