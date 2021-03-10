“It is never too late to make a healthy change” ; Easy ways to quit smoking!!!

According to the World Health Organization(WHO), the tobacco plague is “one of the most significant public health perils the world has ever encountered, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world. More than 7 million of those deaths are the consequence of direct tobacco usage while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being disclosed to second-hand smoke.”

Despite recognizing this, many people strive to stop the habit, says Dr. Yogesh Kumar, an alternative medicine practitioner who consults on Practo. “Nicotine detected in the tobacco, when breathed, travels instantly to the brain, releasing dopamine and other feel-good chemicals. Hence, when one tries to quit, the recession symptoms begin, which sometimes may even drive to depression and other problems until you get your next hit,” he tells.

Here are some easy ways to quit smoking;

Make a list: Write down the reasons why you require to quit smoking; make the list as precise as possible. If you are concerned about enduring smoking affecting your child’s health, write that down and their names to make it more personal.

Watch your money grow: The amount of money you waste on smoking could be enormous, and understanding how much money you can spare by not smoking can be a great encouragement. It is normally not enough to know yourself that you are preserving money. So use the money you would normally spend on smoking and put it in a special account so that you can see how fast it grows.

Fix a date: Just desiring to quit is not satisfactory. You want to set a plan and goal; so a date is necessary. Some people wait for important dates to make a difference.

Make a list of replacements: After quitting, you may feel the longing to smoke at times, on your way back home from work, after meals, etc. So, make a list of alternative actions you could do to hold your mind and hands busy.

Open up: Tell your spouse, friends, co-workers about your ideas and let them help you when you require them.

Reach out: Stretched out to those who have successfully quit. You could try online forums or help and support groups for the same.

Start different activity: Take up any kind of physical activity to combat those desires and also maintain yourself healthy and engaged.

Eat: Once those cravings hit, you would need to put anything inside your mouth. So make sure you have some healthy munchies on you so that you are not intrigued by junk. Skip those salty and sugary snacks.

Wash and clean: A day before your quitting date, take some time to clean everything you can, including your clothes. Once you quit, you will realize how you now sense the smell of clean things. Apparently, if you keep things dirty, the smell of cigarettes can only spark your old cravings.

Quit smoking: Tell yourself that you are no longer a smoker. Keep going back to your list of causes as to why you quit and replicate the above list until you are victorious.