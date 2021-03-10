Kameshwari J ,103 years is India’s oldest woman to get Covid-19 vaccine

India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme literally received a short in the arm with Kameshwari J ,103 years opting to get herself vaccinated against the dreaded disease.Mumbai’s Shashikala Joshi was the oldest woman to get vaccinated earlier. The 103-year-old did not report any side effects after the vaccine was given, reports said. She was with her son,77-year-old who also got vaccinated at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road.

India’s vaccination program for senior citizens started on March .People with age not on their side are more susceptible to Covid-19 infection hence they are being given the most priority in the ongoing session of vaccination in the country.Besides senior citizens, people who are aged between 45 years and 59 years and have some realted co-morbidities are also eligible for vaccination.Mumbai’s Shashikala Joshi was the oldest woman to get vaccinated before Kameshwari J ,103 entered the fray on March 9 along with her son who is 77-years-old.

There was also an instance of another 103-year-old man taking his first dose of vaccine in Noida. Reports say that Noida’s Mahabir Prasad Maheshwari is being called Noida’s oldest person to have got vaccinated He was accompanied by his 81-year-old son Sudarshan Dayal who said his father was feeling fit and fine after vaccination.On 16 January 2021 India commenced the national vaccination programme against the SARS-CoV-2 virus which has caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres remarked that India’s vaccine-production capacity is the best asset the world has. health officials.India has administered 2,30,08,733 vaccine doses across the country as of 8 March 2021. India’s immense efforts in tackling the pandemic and administering vaccination has earned praise from leading scientists and world leaders.India is being hailed as the pharmacy of the world during the Covid-19 pandemic with its immense experience and profound knowledge aiding the medical community. The country is currenly one of the world’s largest drug-makers and a growing list of countries have already approached India for procuring coronavirus vaccines.