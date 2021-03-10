Passengers assaulted Uber driver after he asked them to wear the mask

Washington: Passengers assault Uber driver for asking him to wear a mask. Subhakar Khadka, a Uber taxi driver from Nepal, was attacked in San Francisco, USA. Subhakar was allegedly physically and verbally abused by three young women who had booked a taxi for the journey. One of the women tried to snatch his mobile phone and also pulled off his mask.

Dion Lim, a US journalist, shared a video of the attack on Subhakar on Twitter. Dion said Subhakar was treated like this for asking one of the passengers to wear a mask and that the girls sprayed pepper in the car and he could not go to work for a few days after the incident. As the video went viral, Uber officials also intervened. A spokesman for Uber said: Meanwhile, it was reported that Uber paid Subhakar just $ 20 to clean the car after they sprayed pepper on the car. Uber later paid $ 120, but others came forward to help Subhakar through the GoFundMe page. The GoFundMe raised $ 27,319 (approximately Rs 19.9 lakh) for the Nepali national. Subhakar said the money would be sent to his wife and eight-year-old daughter in Nepal. He emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations.