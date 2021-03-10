Security forces busted terror modules of JeM and LeT, 7 arrested

The security forces had busted two terror modules and arrested 7 terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and Rastriya Rifles had busted the terror modules of proscribed terror outfits Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and also arrested seven terrorist associates. A huge quantity of explosive material, detonators, grenades and a Maruti car was seized from their possession.

“We received information that terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM are planning an attack by means of triggering vehicle born IED in Pampore-Khrew area. Upon this information police along with 50 RR and CRPF carried out search in Pampore area. During search one person was apprehended identified as Sahil Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir resident of Drangabal Pampore” said a police official.