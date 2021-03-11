‘OK Computer’; Sci-fi comedy series all set to release on March 26

The trailer of OK Computer, a sci-fi comedy series starring Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Kani Kusruthi and Vijay Varma in the lead roles is out. The series is all set to release on 26th March on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

OK Computer is an unconventional series that focuses on the conflict between ideologies. It is a continuous dispute between for and against technology. It even poses the question of ‘Has AI which was created by humans, and which humans came to rely on, now stopped being a boon and has instead begun to be annoying, overpowering or harmful?’

“Here’s a thought worth chewing on: We are closer to 2030 than we are to 2010. OK Computer is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it. The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century – if AI commits a crime, who should be culpable? It asks this question with madcap humour, zany characters, and a rollercoaster epic story. It’s been my privilege to offer unprecedented stories to Indian audiences – OK Computer, like my previous work, is a small step in a completely new direction. I hope it opens up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India” producer and co-writer Anand Gandhi said.