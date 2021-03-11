Supreme court issues notice to UPSC over “Gender-discrimination” in NDA admission

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the government to react to an appeal insisting bias against women by prohibiting them from attending the exam for admittance to the prestigious National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy.A Bench directed by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde published a notice to the government and the Union Public Service Commission on a petition registered by advocate Kush Kalra, who said qualified and prepared women who strive for a career in the Armed Forces have banned admission into these centers of excellence individually based on gender.

Mr. Kalra said their separation is an absolute infringement of their fundamental freedom to equality and equal opportunity. He said the discrimination conferred to women was a shame of the Constitution.“The deed of categorically banning eligible and enthusiastic female candidates from performing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination over the years, individually on the ground of sex, is a breach of the fundamental right of equality before the law and equal protection of the law,” the petition said.

The petition proposed to the apex court’s decision in February last year which supported women officers to obtain a level playing ground and fight on a level with their male counterparts for permanent commission (PC). The Supreme Court had last year braced a 2010 Delhi High Court judgment to give PC for women officers in the Army. It had been removed as a “sex stereotype” the opinion that women were physiologically more vulnerable than men.“Women officers of the Indian Army have brought laurels to the force. Their track record of service to the nation is beyond reproach,” the Supreme Court had recognized in the judgment.