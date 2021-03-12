Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor is currently under home quarantine and is on medication.

“Manoj Bajpayee has tested COVID positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in couple of months. Manoj was shooting for the film ‘Despatch’ which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery”, said a statement issued by Manoj Bajpayee’s team.

Also Read: Film director SP Jananathan found unconscious

Recently, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also tested positive for coronavirus.