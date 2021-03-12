Farhan with Toofan; journey of a successful boxing champion

The teaser of Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Toofan’ is out. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Raaz among others.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the protagonist’s journey and his struggles to make it as a successful boxing champion. Toofan is just another sports drama but not just that, it might hide some surprises too. The teaser is much similar to that of Gully Boy for the colour palette and the setting.

Farhan got injured and got a hairline fracture in his hand while filming for Toofaan in 2019. However Toofaan is not a biopic but a fictional story penned by Anjum Rajabali. Toofaan is the second collaboration of Farhan and Rakeysh. They previously worked together on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Toofan was scheduled for a theatrical release but was postponed due to the pandemic. The film is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.