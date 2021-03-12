Finish all the pending work today; plan your banking before the strike

The bank branches will remain shut for the coming four days. So if you have any transactions to be done, do it today.

Banks may remain closed for the next 4 consecutive days due to second-Saturday, Sunday and a two-day strike. To oppose the planned bank privatisation of two state-owned lenders by the government, bank unions have called for strike on March 15 and 16. This is expected to disrupt the normal functioning of bank branches.

All employees below the scale-4 rank will be participating in the strike due to which even the cash loading onto bank ATMs may get impacted. People may experience difficulties withdrawing money from ATMs and bank branches. The objective of the strike is to oppose the proposed privatisation of two public sector banks.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation Federation of Canara Bank Employees’ Congress (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO), All India Nationalised Bank Officers’ Federation Canara Bank Officers’ Association (Regd.) (AINBOF) are the bank unions that have given a call for strike against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders by the government.